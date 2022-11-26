Constitution Day: Know about history, significance and why the day is celebrated

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Earlier, this day was celebrated as 'National Law Day'.

India observes Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas on November 26 every year in order to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the Union Cabinet decided to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day.

What is the importance of Constitution Day?

The main aim of celebrating this day is to create awareness among the citizens about the Constitution and its values. Earlier, this day was celebrated as 'National Law Day'.

History of the Constitution Day

The Constituent Assembly adopted the present-day Constitution on November 26, 1949 but it was decided that it will come into effect after a gap of almost two months i.e. on January 26, 1950. During this two-month break, the members of the constituent assembly thoroughly read it in order to find any mistakes.

The Constituent Assembly met for two years, eleven months and eighteen days, a total of 166 days, before adopting the Constitution. Initially, it had been written in both English and Hindi and had been signed by each member of the assembly.

Interesting facts about the Constitution of India

The constitution is the largest written constitution in the world. The original copy had been written by hand. Each page of the constitution has a gold leaf frame while the opening page of each is adorned with some kind of artwork. Beohar Rammanohar Sinha and Nandalal Bose, who were artists from Shantiniketan, had decorated the original version of the Constitution. Prem Behari Narain Raizada was a talented calligrapher who had prepared the original copies of the constitution.

ALSO READ | Collegium system 'alien' to Indian Constitution: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

ALSO READ | PM Modi to participate in Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court today

Latest India News