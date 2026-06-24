'Conspiracy to topple 3 CMs': Akhilesh's unusual backing for Mohan Yadav and BJP's defence of MP CM

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has come into the defence Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav over land grab allegations and described it as an attempt and a 'conspiracy' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change chief ministers in at least three states.

In his unusual defence for a BJP leader, the Lok Sabha member from the Kannauj constituency said the saffron party wants to change the chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Further, he took a dig at Yogi Adityanath and alleged the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has acquired "300 to 600 acres of land".

However, the chief minister will be automatically changed in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 assembly elections.

"This is nothing new. He (Mohan Yadav) used to work in real estate earlier. Does the BJP not know this? These allegations are being made because the BJP is looking for a way to change three Chief Ministers," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters on Tuesday.

Om Prakash Rajbhar's defence of Yogi and attack on Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar came to the rescue of Adityanath and accused that Akhilesh is worried because he is scared that the secrets about his treasurer's son-in-law's transport business might get exposed.

Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and is also an MLA from the Zahoorabad constituency, also defended Mohan Yadav and said everyone is aware about the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's real-estate business and the opposition is making baseless allegations.

BJP defends Mohan Yadav, lambasts Congress

BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Hemant Khandelwal has also defended Mohan Yadav, describing the allegations against him as 'baseless'. He said the Congress wants to weaken a chief minister who is from the backward class.

"I believe there is absolutely no truth in this," Khandelwal said in a late-night video on Tuesday. "The Congress is targeting an OBC chief minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a chief minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them."

ALSO READ - Why is a split in Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party not easy like that of Mamata's TMC and Uddhav's Shiv Sena?