Congress yet to receive permission for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress is yet to receive permission for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with the Manipur government informing it that the application has been sent to the Centre for "approval". Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, meanwhile, said permitting Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which is scheduled to begin on January 14 from Imphal, is under "active consideration" and a decision will be taken on it after receiving reports from security agencies.

The Yatra would traverse 6,713 km in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days. After commencing from Imphal on January 14, it will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.