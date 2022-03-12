Saturday, March 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assembly election debacle: Congress Working Committee to meet tomorrow to discuss way ahead

Assembly election debacle: Congress Working Committee to meet tomorrow to discuss way ahead

Congress failed to put up a strong fight in the five states that went to the polls recently. Congress lost power in Punjab to Aam Aadmi Party.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2022 16:17 IST
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the topmost decision making body in the Congress, will meet on Sunday at 4 PM in Delhi at the party headquarters. This would be the first CWC meeting after the party's poor show in the five states that went to the polls recently. The five states are -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.

Barring Punjab, the four states were ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the BJP retained power in all the four states it ruled before the polls, the Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The grand old party even failed to put up a strong fight in the four states.

Sources said that the Congress leaders will discuss the poll debacle in the five states and the current political situation in the country. Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi will preside over the meeting. 

READ MORE: After poll debacle in five states, Congress' rebel G-23 leaders meet at Azad's residence

 

Latest India News

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News