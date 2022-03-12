Assembly election debacle: Congress Working Committee to meet tomorrow to discuss way ahead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the topmost decision making body in the Congress, will meet on Sunday at 4 PM in Delhi at the party headquarters. This would be the first CWC meeting after the party's poor show in the five states that went to the polls recently. The five states are -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.

Barring Punjab, the four states were ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the BJP retained power in all the four states it ruled before the polls, the Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The grand old party even failed to put up a strong fight in the four states.

Sources said that the Congress leaders will discuss the poll debacle in the five states and the current political situation in the country. Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi will preside over the meeting.

