Congress wins Palampur Municipal Corporation with 11 wards, BJP secures 4

Shimla:

The Congress emerged victorious on Sunday (May 31)in the elections to the Palampur Municipal Corporation in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, winning 11 of the 15 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 wards, while no Independent candidate won a seat.

With 11 seats in its kitty, Congress has secured a clear majority in the Palampur Municipal Corporation.

Palampur Municipal Corporation Results

Congress: 11

BJP: 4

Independents: 0

The Congress winners are Inder Pal (Ward 1), Radha Sood (Ward 2), Ranjit Kaur (Ward 3), Shailja Chauhan (Ward 4), Ravinder Kumar (Ward 5), Kavita Minhas (Ward 6), Savita Rathore (Ward 7), Ritesh Thakur (Ward 8), Aanchna (Ward 13), Neelam Malik (Ward 10) and Rajkumar (Ward 15).

The BJP won Wards 9, 11, 12, and 14 through Meenu, Kirana Devi, Lalit and Monika Sharma, respectively.

Here's the complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Ward No Candidate Party Ward 1 Inder Pal Congress Ward 2 Radha Sood Congress Ward 3 Ranjit Kaur Congress Ward 4 Shailja Chauhan Congress Ward 5 Ravinder Kumar Congress Ward 6 Kavita Minhas Congress Ward 7 Savita Rathore Congress Ward 8 Ritesh Thakur Congress Ward 9 Meenu BJP Ward 10 Neelam Malik Congress Ward 11 Kirana Devi BJP Ward 12 Lalit Kumar BJP Ward 13 Aanchna Congress Ward 14 Monika Sharma BJP Ward 15 Rajkumar Congress

Palampur Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

The elections were held on May 17 through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and on party symbols. Polling was conducted simultaneously in 64 wards across the municipal corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, besides 229 wards in 25 municipal councils and 156 wards in 22 nagar panchayats. A total of 1,147 candidates contested 449 posts.

The four municipal corporations recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.44 per cent. Polling stood at 63.72 per cent in Dharamshala and Palampur, 68.78 per cent in Mandi and 58.32 per cent in Solan.

In Palampur, 31,177 voters were eligible to vote, including 15,775 men and 15,402 women. A total of 10,514 male voters and 10,989 female voters exercised their franchise.

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