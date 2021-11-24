Congress warns Amarinder Singh's wife, seeks explanation for her 'anti-party' activities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Preneet Kaur

Highlights Cong's Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary wrote a letter to MP Preneet Kaur.

Party claims that it has received reports of her 'anti-party' activities.

Reports started coming in after Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab CM, the party said.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary on Wednesday wrote to party MP, and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's Preneet Kaur, seeking an explanation of her "anti-party" activities. The party has given Kaur 7 days to provide an explanation.

"From the last many days, we are receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities", the letter said.

Congress has also warned Kaur of disciplinary action. "Kindly explain your stand on this issue within a period of 7 days, otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action", the letters states.

Congress has claimed that these 'reports' started coming in ever since Amarinder Singh resigned from the CM post, and floated his own party.

Latest India News