Massive political row erupts after Congress tweets picture of RSS uniform on fire; BJP hits back

The controversial tweet was posted in the midst of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. A massive political row has erupted since.

Paras Bisht Written By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2022 13:30 IST

Congress on Monday targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by posting a hard-hitting pictorial depiction of RSS on Twitter. The party tweeted a picture of the uniform of RSS on fire from its official Twitter handle. The tweet was posted in the midst of its Bharat Jodo Yatra. A massive political row has erupted since.

Posting the picture on Twitter, Congress wrote, “We are taking a step by step towards the goal of freeing the country from the atmosphere of hatred and completing the damage done by the RSS-BJP.” "Step by step, we will reach our goal," it further said. 

In the picture posted, fire is seen burning an RSS dress and smoke is also rising from it. Along with this, a caption has also been written on the picture which says ‘145 days more to go.’

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders begin 19-day long Kerala leg

BJP hit back after the row saying, "It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so." "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately," BJP's Sambit Patra added. 

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the second day in Kerala on Monday. The 150-day yatra was launched from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on September 7.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Saturday evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra against BJP's divisive politics and to revive Congress, says party

