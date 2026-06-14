Congress to host 'mega job fair' on Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday; over 150 companies to participate

New Delhi:

To mark the 56th birthday of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the Congress will organise a 'Mega Job Fair' at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on June 19. The event is being organised under the joint aegis of the Indian Youth Congress and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. More than 150 reputed companies and institutions will participate in this fair, which will commence at 10 am.

How to register?

Candidates can register for the job fair by scanning the registration QR code, which will redirect them to the Indian Youth Congress website, where they can fill out the online application form. The organisers have also announced that offline registration will be available. Furthermore, any youth unable to register beforehand can arrive directly at Talkatora Stadium on June 19 and register on the spot.

The job fair is open to candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 pass to postgraduate degrees. Applicants will be interviewed according to their educational qualifications and skill sets.

The organisers said that registration is completely free, and there is no fee for participating in the recruitment drive.

Candidates will be interviewed based on their qualifications, and upon selection, offer letters will be handed over on the spot. A Congress-operated helpline number will remain active for one month after the fair concludes. The helpline will help candidates resolve any issues related to joining after receiving their offer letters.

Objective of job fair

Highlighting the objective behind the upcoming job fair, the party said that although it is not in power at the Centre and cannot provide government employment, it is attempting to connect job seekers with opportunities in the private sector.

Sharing figures from previous editions of similar employment drives, Congress leaders said that around 18,000 candidates registered in Delhi last year, out of which nearly 7,000 secured employment opportunities. They added that around 3,000 youth found jobs in Jaipur, while approximately 10,000 secured employment in Patna, with the average selection rate across these events being around 30 per cent.

The party also claimed that Delhi, once considered a city of opportunities for young people from across the country, is witnessing shrinking employment prospects due to the policies of the BJP government. It alleged that the city's traditional cottage and small-scale industries have suffered because of policy decisions, adversely affecting employment generation.

The Congress further asserted that unemployment and inflation are simultaneously rising and said its initiative seeks to provide renewed hope to job-seeking youth. According to the party, around 3,500 candidates received job offers on the spot on the first day of last year's event, and it expects an even higher number of placements during this year's Mega Job Fair.

Congress slams govt

Criticising the Centre, Congress leaders alleged that unemployment and examination paper leaks have reached unprecedented levels under the Narendra Modi government. They claimed that more than 90 paper leaks have taken place, forcing students to spend years preparing for competitive examinations only to see their efforts undermined by leaked question papers.

The party also targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue, alleging that the government has failed to protect the integrity of the examination system.

Congress further claimed that the Modi government has failed on multiple fronts and, referring to the recent deaths of three Indians aboard a US Navy vessel, questioned the Centre's priorities, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy expressing gratitude to the US instead of addressing the tragedy.

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