Gujarat Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, decision on new PCC chief soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday.

Congress leaders from Gujarat on Friday met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi ahead of the selection of PCC chief and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting.

The post of Gujarat Congress chief is lying vacant since March this year when Amit Chavda resigned from the post after the party's debacle in the panchayat polls. Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani too had resigned from the post.

Earlier in the morning, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani met Rahul Gandhi over the selection of the new chief. The party wants an organisational revamp in the state unit before next year’s Assembly polls.

The names of Hardik Patel, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia and Shaktisinh Gohil are doing rounds for the top post. While Patel is a strong contender, several MLAs and senior leaders feel that the party should appoint an experienced person.

Patel, who belongs to the powerful Patel community, is widely seen as Congress’ counter to BJP’s Patel politics in the state. He was the face of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). He had joined the Congress in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi could visit Gujarat in November to enthuse the party workers ahead of the polls. The party is also planning to organise a 'Chintan Shivir'. Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in the event wherein leaders will discuss a wide range of issues and poll strategies.

READ MORE: Rahul Gandhi's aide Harish Chaudhary replaces Harish Rawat as Punjab Congress in-charge

Latest India News