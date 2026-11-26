The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on Friday, November 27, at 4.30 pm to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming sitting of Parliament. The meeting will be held under the chairpersonship of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, a day after the Centre announced plans to reconvene the two Houses for essential government business.

The meeting comes ahead of the Lok Sabha sitting scheduled for November 30 and the Rajya Sabha sitting proposed for December 2. The proceedings in both Houses may conclude on December 3, depending on the requirements of parliamentary business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday that the government had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the respective Houses.

Parliament to reconvene after more than 100 days

The proposed sittings come more than three months after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die at the conclusion of the Monsoon Session on August 13. However, Parliament was not formally prorogued, allowing the government to reconvene the Houses without summoning a fresh session.

The development has also revived speculation over the proposed delimitation exercise and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Both issues have been politically contentious, with the Opposition seeking clarity on the government's proposals.

Congress had sought safeguards on delimitation

The Congress has maintained that it supports women's reservation but has raised concerns over linking its implementation with delimitation. The party has argued that the exercise should not disadvantage states that have made progress in population control, particularly those in southern India.

Congress leaders have also called for discussions with all political parties and clarity on the proposed changes before any legislation is brought to Parliament. The party's strategy meeting on Friday is expected to focus on its response to the government's plans and the issues it intends to raise during the upcoming proceedings.

The meeting will take place three days before the Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene.

ALSO READ:

Centre seeks to reconvene Parliament from November 30, Delimitation Bill likely to be in focus