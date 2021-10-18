Congress' Tariq Hameed Karra responds after his remarks on Nehru, Patel over J&K integration with India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tariq Hameed Karra.

The BJP has accused the Congress party of committing a sin saying its leader Tariq Hameed Karra during party's CWC meeting credited Jawaharlal Nehru for integrating J&K with India and alleged Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wanted to keep valley out.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi objected when Karra "vilified" Patel and presented India's first home minister as a "villain" while praising Nehru.

Responding to allegations by the BJP, Tariq said, "I don't know what quarters want to misrepresent it. I read in a leading newspaper today where they had misrepresented facts. It has to be seen who said these things outside, it's serious."

"I had said that Pt Nehru had asserted that J&K be made a part of India, he didn't want it to be called a theocratic State like Pakistan. I said that Sardar Patel had said that even if J&K goes towards Pak negotiations can be held regarding Junagadh & Hyderabad."

But Nehru didn't agree & said that, "No, we don't want that India be labelled as a theocratic State as Pakistan has been labelled," Tariq Hameed Karra added.

"I said this when we took up discussions over negotiations at that time when a plan of 'two nation' theory had come," he mentioned.

Hitting out at the Congress, Patra said, "Was Karra reprimanded? Will he be axed from the CWC," and accused the Congress of constantly insulting leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose, Patel and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

The Congress, he alleged, is reduced to being a party of a family and works to advance the family's rule.

"What sort of mindset is this that one family has done everything and others have done nothing. What the CWC has done is a sin," he said.

He noted that Karra also batted for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the Congress chief while lauding the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family and criticising Patel.

"This is the height of sycophancy," he said.

