Congress takes potshots at Shashi Tharoor after his cryptic post, says 'even free bird must watch skies' The controversy was ignited when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a veiled critique, remarked, "For the Congress, the nation comes first. But for some, Modi comes first." Shortly after, Shashi Tharoor appeared to respond with a cryptic post on X.

New Delhi:

Tensions within the Congress continue to simmer as party MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor posted a cryptic message on social media amid ongoing speculation about his equation with the party leadership. Responding sharply, Congress MP Manickam Tagore took a veiled dig at Tharoor, suggesting that “even a free bird must watch the skies.”

Tharoor's post sparks political back-and-forth

The controversy began shortly after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a subtle rebuke, said, “For the Congress, the nation comes first. But for some, Modi comes first.” Within minutes, Tharoor posted a picture of a bird in flight on X, captioned, “Don’t ask permission to fly. The wings are yours, and the sky belongs to no one.”

The remark, widely interpreted as a response to Kharge's comment, was seen by many as another sign of Tharoor's discomfort within the party.

"Freedom isn't free": Tagore fires back

On Thursday, Manickam Tagore responded with a pointed message on X, indirectly targeting Tharoor. “Birds don’t need clearance to rise. But today, even a free bird must watch the skies- hawks, vultures, and ‘eagles’ are always hunting. Freedom isn’t free, especially when the predators wear patriotism as feathers,” he wrote, adding a layer of cautionary symbolism.

Praise for PM Modi 'fuels rift speculation'

Tharoor’s recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further complicated his position within the Congress. In a recent op-ed for a newspaper, the Thiruvananthapuram MP described Modi as a “prime asset for India” due to his “energy, dynamism and willingness to engage”- a statement that sparked widespread speculation about his possible defection to the BJP.

Tharoor, however, denied any intention of switching sides. He insisted that his comments were made in the national interest and in the context of India’s diplomatic outreach during Operation Sindoor, not as a sign of political realignment.

Congress is 'uncomfortable' with Tharoor's position

The internal discomfort grew after Tharoor was chosen to lead an all-party delegation in support of Operation Sindoor, which targets terror infrastructure across the border. His remarks, which included downplaying the UPA-era surgical strikes while praising the Modi government’s response, angered several Congress leaders.

Despite the backlash, Tharoor defended his position. He accused 'critics and trolls' of misrepresenting his views and stated that he had 'better things to do' than respond to manufactured outrage.

Tharoor denies rift, but 'acknowledges differences'

While denying any formal rift with the Congress leadership, Tharoor has acknowledged differences in approach and opinion. He continues to assert his commitment to the party while maintaining an independent stance, one that increasingly places him at odds with the party’s core messaging.