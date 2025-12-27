Congress suffers major setback in Kerala as 8 members join BJP to take control of Mattathur panchayat In a shocking development, all eight Congress members in the Mattathur grama panchayat resigned from the party and joined hands with the BJP, paving the way for a new ruling combine.

In an unprecedented move, the Congress on Saturday suffered a major setback at Mattathur panchayat in Kerala's Thrissur district after its own elected representatives delivered an unexpected shock by resigning from the party and forging an alliance with the BJP to take control of the local body.

In a shocking development, all eight Congress members in the Mattathur grama panchayat resigned from the party and joined hands with the BJP, paving the way for a new ruling combine.

Tessi Jose Kallarakkal, who won the election as an Independent, was elected panchayat president with the support of the rebel Congress members and BJP members, ending the 23-year rule of the Left in Mattathur.

The results of the 24-member panchayat were tough: Left Democratic Front (LDF) 10, United Democratic Front (UDF) 8, NDA 4, and 2 Independents. As both sides were close, even a draw of lots was being considered to choose the President.

Then, the UDF decided to support KR Ouseph, an independent who won as a Congress rebel. But just before the election for the Panchayat president, Ouseph joined hands with the LDF, leaving Congress leaders shocked.

Upset by this development, all eight Congress members quit the party and said in their resignation letters that the local Congress leadership had acted unfairly and ignored loyal workers. After resignation, they decided to support Tessy Jose as an Independent candidate. The BJP also supported her with three votes (one BJP vote was invalid), and she won with 12 members backing her.

The members who resigned include Minimol, Sreeja, Suma Antony, Akshay Santhosh, Printo Palliparamban, CG Rajesh, CB Paulose and Noorjahan Nawaz. The Congress so far has not taken action against the eight members who quit, and the BJP has only said that the decision "respects the council's mandate".