New Delhi:

The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold a joint meeting on Monday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood said, stressing the need for coordination between the two parties to ensure the INDIA alliance's victory in the state.

Joint meeting of both parties on Monday

Speaking to news agency ANI, Masood said, "We have a meeting tomorrow where discussions will take place. It is a joint meeting of both parties; we want the alliance to win. We want an INDIA alliance government to be formed in Uttar Pradesh. For this, we must enter the electoral fray with good coordination.

His remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the SP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as the two parties seek to finalise their electoral alliance.

It is pertinent to mention that last week Congress submitted a list of 181 Assembly constituencies to the Samajwadi Party for consideration in seat-sharing discussions. Of the 181 seats proposed by the Congress, 135 are general constituencies, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Ram Gopal Yadav to lead SP panel for alliance talks

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav will lead the party's panel for alliance talks and negotiations with Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As per reports, a seven-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Yadav, which will include two data experts. The Samajwadi Party is set to hold talks with the Congress between November 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that seat allocation will be based on which party is better placed to win the respective constituencies. "Our discussions with the Congress party will move forward. We will discuss every aspect in detail. I reiterate that both parties will jointly decide which party is in a position to win. Whichever party has a better chance of winning a seat will be given that seat," he said.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP and Congress contested separately. The SP fielded candidates in 347 constituencies and won 111 seats. The Congress contested 399 seats but managed to win only two. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which both parties contested under the banner of the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 62 seats contested, and Congress won six of the 17 it contested. The Samajwadi Party is looking to gain back power after two consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls.

Also Read

CM Yogi's challenge to Akhilesh for UP polls: 'Contest against me from Ayodhya if you have guts'