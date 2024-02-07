'Congress should look outside Gandhi family': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter criticises party's ideology

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SHARMISTHA_GK Sharmistha Mukherjee poses with her father, Pranab Mukherjee.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, sparked a debate on Tuesday as she questioned the prevailing ideology within the Congress party. Her remarks come a day after she advocated for leadership beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family. Responding to a comment on her social media platform, Sharmistha Mukherjee emphasised that her father, Pranab Mukherjee, earned his positions within the Congress through merit and not as a result of family charity. She questioned whether the Gandhi-Nehru family should be revered like feudal lords for generations.

Doubts cast on Congress ideological shifts

Sharmistha Mukherjee further questioned the current ideological stance of the Congress, especially in light of apparent shifts, such as adopting a religious stance before elections. Her comments highlighted concerns about the party's ideological coherence and its evolving identity.

Calls for grassroots involvement and leadership reform

Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Sharmistha Mukherjee stressed the need for grassroots involvement in the democratic restoration process within the Congress. She advocated for leadership reform, urging the party to explore leadership options beyond the Nehru-Gandhi lineage.

Concerns over ideological commitment

Expressing her worries as a devoted Congress member, Sharmistha Mukherjee questioned whether the party is upholding its foundational values of pluralism, secularism, tolerance, inclusivity, and freedom of expression. She urged the Congress to reflect on its ideological commitment in practice.

A shift in political allegiance

Sharmistha Mukherjee, who joined the Congress in 2014 and contested unsuccessfully in the Delhi assembly election in 2015, announced her departure from politics on social media in September 2021. Her recent remarks signal a shift in her political stance and raise pertinent questions about the future direction of the Congress party.

