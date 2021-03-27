Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says 'sorry' for slamming Modi on Bangladesh speech

Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Saturday admitted his mistake and said "sorry" for slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for omitting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's role in the freedom of Bangladesh.

In a tweet, Tharoor admitted his mistake and wrote, "I don't mind admitting when I'm wrong. Yesterday, on the basis of a quick reading of headlines and tweets, I tweeted "everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh," implying that Narendra Modi had omitted to acknowledge Indira Gandhi. It turns out he did: Sorry!"

He also attached a news report which quoted the Prime Minister for hailing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her contribution in the freedom of Bangladesh.

Modi said, "Indira Gandhi's contribution in freedom of Bangladesh is publicly known."

On Friday, while taking a pot shot at Modi, who is on two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign visit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Tharoor has slammed the Prime Minister.

Bangladesh won its independence in 1971 following a brief war between India and Pakistan.

