'Congress served biryani to terrorists': Piyush Goyal's retort over Tahawwur Rana extradition t was PM Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure that people who harm our country are severely punished... The accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will finally be punished in India as per our laws, the Union minister said.

With 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana set to be extradited to India today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal reignited a political storm, sharply criticising the Congress and hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in pursuing justice. Goyal accused the former UPA government of leniency towards terrorist Ajmal Kasab, stating, “They fed him biryani,” while comparing it with PM Modi’s commitment to hold the culprits accountable.

“The terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel occurred under the Congress’ watch. Innocent lives were lost, but they failed to act. Instead, they treated Kasab with indulgence. It was Modi ji’s resolve that has finally brought us to this day,” Goyal said.

He also targeted Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing it of prioritising appeasement over national interest. “Sanjay Raut would defend any Muslim, even one involved in a serious crime. The INDIA bloc is stuck in vote-bank politics, unlike PM Modi’s forward-thinking leadership,” he added.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian, is expected to arrive in Delhi today after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal against extradition. A multi-agency central team is escorting him, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take him into custody upon arrival.

Sources say Rana may later be shifted to Mumbai for interrogation, potentially at the Property Cell office in Byculla Jail or the Mumbai Police’s Unit 1 headquarters. He is likely to be lodged in Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road Jail — the same high-security cell that once held Ajmal Kasab during his trial and execution.