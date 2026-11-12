Sam Pitroda praises PM Modi, calls him 'kind, hardworking', says he has no personal issues

New Delhi:

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "good orator" who is "very warm, kind, loving and caring" at a personal level. He also said he had no "personal issues" with the Prime Minister, stressing that his differences with him were ideological.

Pitroda made the remarks during an exclusive interview with news agency IANS while responding to a question about Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's earlier description of PM Modi as a "big orator".

'I respect PM Modi as a person'

Asked about his opinion of the Prime Minister, Pitroda said he respected Modi as a person and considered him hardworking.

"He (PM Modi) is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. I met him. My wife and I met him. He's been very warm, very kind, very loving, and caring at a personal level. Of course, he's a good orator, hardworking, okay. We get along well," Pitroda said.

"We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend, and well-wisher. He's very warm to me. No issues about that. I appreciate that," he further said.

'Differences based on ideologies, not on a personal level'

The Congress leader clarified that his disagreements with the Prime Minister stemmed from their differing ideologies rather than any personal animosity.

"And equally on my side, you know, I've been to his house in Gujarat several times. But I may have issues with his views of the world. I may have issues with his ideology. But that's a separate issue; that's not against the individual. It's against the idea. And these are two separate things."

He further remarked that he could disagree with PM Modi politically while still sharing a friendly personal equation with him. "I can disagree with Mr Modi, and I can also have dinner with him and have a laugh. So I have no issues," he added.

In 2018, Sonia Gandhi had also acknowledged PM Modi's oratory skills, describing him as a "big orator".

"Modi takes pride in his ability to deliver good speeches. I completely agree that he is a good orator and speaks like an actor... But the country is surprised that wherever he goes, he speaks wrong," she had reportedly said.

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