Congress stirs row over PM Modi, BJP leaders wearing shoes in Kedarnath premises

Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand

The Congress took a strong objection to the live telecast of prayers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath and the presence of BJP leaders in the temple premises with their shoes.

Objecting to the live telecast, Congress general secretary Harish Rawat said it set a wrong precedent in a tweet.

"All devotees are equal in the eyes of Lord Shiva. How can people be stopped now from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with their cameras or mobile phones and recording things inside it. Gradually, people will break other traditions as well," Rawat said.

After this, an old video of state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal surfaced on social media, in which he is seen talking to a TV journalist inside the Keda with temple after the 2013 disaster with his shoes on.

In a quick reaction to this, Godiyal tweeted all BJP leaders were wearing their shoes in the temple premises during the prime minister's program on November 5, whereas he went inside the temple wearing his shoes at the time of the disaster when it was cluttered with thousands of dead bodies.

According to Godiyal the two instances cannot be equated as they happened in different circumstances.

