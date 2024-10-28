Congress releases list of candidates for Jharkhand, Maharashtra elections | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Assembly elections 2024: Congress on Monday announced a list featuring two candidates for Jharkhand and four candidates for Maharashtra in the upcoming Assembly elections for each state. In Jharkhand, the Congress has given tickets to Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubet from Dhanbad.

In Maharashtra, Sajid Khan Mannan Khan has been fielded from Akola West, Heera Devasi from Colaba, Chetan Narote from Solapur City Central, and Madhurimaraje Malojiraje from Kolhapur North.

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP in the state. The JMM had won 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

