CWC rejig: How Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Alka Lamba reacted after being named in new Congress team

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reconstituted the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The new team (CWC) for upcoming elections, including the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has 39 members, earlier it had 25 members. The new team has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees, including presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students' Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

Shashi Tharoor, who contested against Kharge in the Congress president election last year, was included on the CWC list. Another surprising name of Sachin Pilot who often loggerheads with party colleague and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Another unexpected name was Delhi party leader Alka Lamba, whose recent remarks on Congress to contest on all 7 seats in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections left Congress embarrassed in the wake of coalition with AAP and later, Congress distanced itself from her comment. Lamba was named as a special invitees.

Tharoor's reaction

"I am honoured by the decision of the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress central leadership to make me a full member of the Congress Working Committee...I am deeply humbled and grateful to be a part of this major institution alongside my valued colleagues. I have to say that none of us can truly accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed party workers who are the lifeblood of the party..," said Tharoor in a video message on X - formerly Twitter.

We will strengthen party ideology: Pilot after CWC inclusion

Pilot expressed gratitude towards the party's top leadership for making him a member of the working committee and vowed to "strengthen the ideology" of the party and take it to the people more forcefully.

"I express my gratitude towards respected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi for making me a member of the Congress Working Committee. We will strengthen the traditions, policy and ideology of the Congress and take it more forcefully to the people," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

Tears in my eyes: Alka Lamba

"There are tears of happiness in my eyes at this time - my heart is filled with joy - after 30 years of political struggle and journey, today once again I have been able to win the trust of the top leadership of the party. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Congress president respected Kharge ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi ji, organization general secretary KC Venugopal ji - and also to all those colleagues who always supported me. I will try my best to live up to your expectations," she posted on X.

