Govt arrogant, has no respect for farmers and jawans: Priyanka Gandhi

Image Source : ANI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Delhi Police on Thursday detained Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, and other Congress leaders while they were taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue.

While being detained Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi told the media, "Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan stopped by police. Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers"

"We're living in a democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Govt is not ready to listen to the voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders, " Gandhi said.

"Sometimes they say we are so weak that we don't qualify as Opposition and sometimes, they say that we are so powerful that we have made lakhs of farmers camp at the border (of Delhi) for a month. They should first decide what we are," she added.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Gandhi said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If Govt is calling them anti-nationals, then the govt is a sinner."

Gandhi and other party leaders have been taken to Mandir Marg Police Station by the police.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek withdrawal of farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi said, "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws".

ALSO READ | Convene Parliament session and withdraw farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting President Kovind

Latest India News