'I am fighting for big change': Kharge after filing nomination for Congress president post

Congress President polls: G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have also backed him. Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said. Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

Published on: September 30, 2022 15:52 IST
Congress President polls: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed his nomination for the post of party president on Friday, said he was fighting for big change in the party. He also appealed to all delegates to vote for him.

"I thank senior leaders from all states for supporting me in the Congress presidential election," Kharge told reporters at the AICC office after filing his nomination. His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik.

G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have also backed him. Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said. Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.  

