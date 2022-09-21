Ahead of Delhi visit today, Ashok Gehlot to persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest Congress President polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanyakumari: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Polls: Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is all set to visit the national capital today, but first, he will try to persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest for the post of party President. However, reports have suggested that Gehlot himself might be one of the top contenders for the polls. Gehlot has denied such reports, even as he called a suprise meeting of Congress MLAs at his Jaipur residence yesterday. He told them that they will be asked to come to New Delhi if he decides to file his nomination for the party president election.

He will first visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra there, to contest for the post. Gehlot said this at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at his official residence.

After the meeting, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters, "The chief minister said that if he files nomination for the party's national president post, then legislators will get a message to reach New Delhi." He said there is no anti-incumbency in the state and the chief minister was not away from people.

Gehlot is scheduled to go to Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra, and has directed the legislators to ensure that the Assembly functions smoothly, Khachariyawas said. The meeting was held after the chief minister hosted a dinner for newly elected Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence.

The process of filing nominations for the organisational elections in the Congress begins on September 24 and will end on September 30, and Gehlot is increasingly being seen as a top contender for the post of the party's national president.

Congress had last month announced that the elections for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. The last date for nomination is September 30, news agency ANI reported.

