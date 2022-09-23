Congress President polls: Gehlot confirms his bid for party chief, says 'no Gandhi will contest for top post'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashok Gehlot confirms he will contest for Congress Prez Polls, to fix date soon

Congress President Polls: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday confirmed that he will be contesting the Congress President Polls. He said he talked to Rahul Gandhi and made efforts to get him to contest as well, but he refused. "I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief," he said.

"It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country," he added.

Gehlot told the media today, that Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken and party President Sonia Gandhi will decide the further proceedings if he is elected as the Congress President.

