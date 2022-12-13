‘Hang us if it is our fault’: Mallikarjun Kharge responds to Amit Shah's allegation of taking fund from China

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah Vs Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation issue.

“He (Defence Minister) read out his statement and went out. He was not ready for any clarification or discussion. There is no relation to it (Rajiv Gandhi Foundation FCRA licence cancellation issue). If it's our fault then hang us,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Congress took money from China for its NGO, says Shah

Amit Shah alleged that Congress received funds from the Chinese Embassy in India during its tenure in 2006. He said that the funds were taken in order to research boosting India-China relations and claimed the topics were not regarding the hard truth on the 1962 war which is also known as the "Sino-Indian War". Shah claimed that India had lost thousands of kilometres of land to China during the war but never added the question to its research topic.

"The opposition raised the issue of India-China face-off to avoid question being raised in Lok Sabha on FCRA violation by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation," Shah alleged. The Union home minister said, "I saw the question hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)."

Rajiv Gandhi foundation violated the FCRA act

According to Shah, the Home Ministry imposed sanctions on the Foundation as it violated the regulations of the ministry and added if Congress had allowed him in the Parliament, he would definitely disclosed the illegal activities of the grand old party.

"If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a grant of Rs 1.35 crores from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration," he added.

