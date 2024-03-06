Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Congress removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader Sudhir Sharma from party secretary's post

Congress removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader Sudhir Sharma from party secretary's post

Sudhir Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 13:52 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge removes Sudhir Sharma, kharge removes Sudh
Image Source : SUDHIR SHARMA (X) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge removes Sudhir Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary with immediate effect.

The Congress today (March 6) removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six-party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.

In a release, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect. Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.

Sudhir Sharma replies to Congress

After his removal, Sudhir Sharma posted on X and said, "I have been relieved as if the entire burden was on my shoulders."

He wrote a long post on his social media account.

ALSO READ: Vikramaditya not happy, govt will fall soon, says disqualified Himachal Congress MLA Rajinder Rana

ALSO READ: 'Six black snakes who sold their honour': Himachal CM Sukhu slams rebel Congress MLAs

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement