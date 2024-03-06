Congress removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader Sudhir Sharma from party secretary's post

Follow us on Image Source : SUDHIR SHARMA (X) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge removes Sudhir Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary with immediate effect.

The Congress today (March 6) removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six-party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.

In a release, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect. Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.

Sudhir Sharma replies to Congress

After his removal, Sudhir Sharma posted on X and said, "I have been relieved as if the entire burden was on my shoulders."

He wrote a long post on his social media account.

