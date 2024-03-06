Congress removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader Sudhir Sharma from party secretary's post

The Congress today (March 6) removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six-party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.
Sudhir Sharma replies to Congress
After his removal, Sudhir Sharma posted on X and said, "I have been relieved as if the entire burden was on my shoulders."
He wrote a long post on his social media account.
