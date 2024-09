Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, saying it is impractical. He termed the approval of the one simultaneous elections proposal a poll gimmick ahead of elections, saying 'when elections come, they (Bharatiya Janata Party) say all these things.

He added that the country's people will also not accept it.