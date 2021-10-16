Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress to have a full-time president by September 2022: Sources

The Congress is expected to have a full-time president later next year. The election for the same will be held in September 2022, sources close to the party said. In today's meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot proposed that Rahul Gandhi should become the president and it was endorsed by all members of CWC, including G -23 members. According to sources, the election process for party president will be done by September 2022.

Recalling that the Congress had finalised a roadmap for electing a regular Congress chief by June 30 but that deadline was extended indefinitely due to Covid second wave, Sonia Gandhi in CWC meet said that today was the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all on the issue of the organisational polls.

A schedule for full-fledged organizational elections had been put before the CWC members, she said.

The senior leader without mincing any word cleared that she is the 'full-time and hands-on Congress president.' "I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress president," Gandhi said, which is seen by many as a response to Sibal's comments last month.

Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab attended the meeting.

Senior leaders and G23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

