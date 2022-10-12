Congress president election: 'All a rumour', Kharge dismisses reports of Sonia Gandhi's support

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress presidential polls: Mallikarjun Kharge dismisses "rumours" of Sonia Gandhi's support

Highlights Kharge said his name was not suggested by Sonia Gandhi

"Someone has spread this rumour to defame the Congress party," Kharge said

Kharge said the members of the party have elected delegates

Congress president election: Party veteran leader and presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge has dismissed rumours suggesting interim president Sonia Gandhi's support for him.

Kharge said his name was not suggested by Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi suggesting my name for the president position is all a rumour, I have never said this. She has clearly stated that anyone from the Gandhi family will neither be a part of the election nor support any candidate," Kharge said on Tuesday.

Notably, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are up against each other in the race for the post of Congress president.

"Someone has spread this rumour to defame the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and me. She has clearly stated that she will not participate in the party elections nor will she come in support of any candidate," Kharge said.

Kharge further said that the members of the party have elected delegates which are 9,300 in numbers which will vote for the candidate and the one with the majority, would be elected.

Talking about voters of Uttar Pradesh, he said that there were a total of "1250 voters" (delegates) in UP.

"I am not here to see the chances for me, the candidates that have asked me to contest will be responsible for my victory," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Kharge had said that he is fighting the Congress Presidential polls because the condition in the country is very "bad" and he wants to "fight" them.

"I want to fight because the condition in the country is bad. Modi and Shah are doing politics where there is no place for Democracy. Agencies like CBI and ED are weakening. To fight them I need to have power. That is why, on the recommendation of delegations, I am fighting the polls," Kharge had said.

Digvijaya Singh pulled out from the race earlier and extended his support to Kharge, who he said is a senior and respected leader of the party, and against whom he "cannot think of contesting".

Singh was the second Congress leader to pull out of the race after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced he would not contest the elections following the political turmoil in his state.

With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Voting will take place on October 17 and the election results will be declared on October 19.

The MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the next year by covering 25 km every day.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | If elected Congress president, 50% party posts will go to those under 50, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Latest India News