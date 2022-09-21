Congress president election: Will try again to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post, says Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Ashok Gehlot

Congress president election: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the Congress chief polls, or to concentrate in Rajasthan. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post. "The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party," he said, adding, "I am very fortunate that I have got love and affection of Congress men and women across the country and they have faith in me."

"Therefore, if they ask me to fill the form (nomination), I will not be able to refuse...Will speak with friends. I was given the responsibility of being Rajasthan chief minister, I am fulfilling that responsibility as a CM and will continue to do so," he said.

He said he wants to serve the Congress, wherever he is useful, be it Rajasthan or Delhi. "Party has given me everything, post is not so important for me. If it is up to me I would take no post, I would join Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra looking at the situation in the country, the Constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. They are destroying the country," he said.

On whether he would keep the post of CM if he takes up the post of party president, Gehlot cited an example, saying that if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay a minister and also contest polls.

"Time will tell whether I remain (CM) or not. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he asserted. Asked about prospective contest with Shashi Tharoor, he said contest should take place as it is good for internal democracy of the party. The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sachin Pilot who has been eyeing the Rajasthan Chief Minister post said, "Majority of the states have said that Rahul Gandhi should be the Congress President. Whether he will contest or not is his decision, but one thing is for sure, the party will get a new President on October 17th, when the voting takes place."

Pilot on Wednesday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Madavana.

