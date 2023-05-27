'9 saal 9 sawaal': Congress poses questions for PM Modi as BJP completes nine years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI '9 saal 9 sawaal': Congress poses questions for PM Modi as BJP completes 9 years

The Congress demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in office on Friday by asking him nine questions about rising prices, unemployment, and farmers' income.

Additionally, the opposition party suggested that the government declare this day "Maafi Diwas."

According to party general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, during a press conference held at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee in this city, the nine questions are based on the critical issues that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In addition, Ramesh, flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, released a booklet titled "Nau saal, Nau sawaal" in which he stated that since Modi became prime minister on this day nine years ago, the party intends to ask him nine questions.

Ramesh stated, "We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions."

"Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?" he asked.

Ramesh also inquired as to why the minimum support price has not been legally guaranteed and why the agreements made with farmers during the repeal of the three "black" farm laws have not been honored.

He inquired as to why farmers' income had not doubled over the past nine years.

Ramesh questioned why the prime minister is risking people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI to benefit his "friend" Adani, accusing the government of cronyism and corruption.

"Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer," he asked.

Ramesh stated that the Congress wants to inquire "why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory" regarding the issue of national security.

Additionally, he questioned the justification for the use of "politics of hatred" with the intention of gaining votes and asserted that this was fostering a climate of fear in society.

