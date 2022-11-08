Congress plans to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from East to West before 2024 polls

Follow us on Image Source : @BHARATJODO/TWITTER The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aiming to regain lost electoral ground, Congress is planning to launch a march similar to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra between the eastern and western regions of the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Vibhakar Shastri, who is Bharat Jodo Yatra's in-charge for Rajasthan, said a rally from East to West is also proposed.

“A road map is being prepared. It will be done before the Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters here.

The Congress leader said the ongoing foot march will enter the state in the first week of December and a massive rally is planned at Malakheda in Alwar district.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is "completely non-political" and is aimed at reducing the gap between the rich and poor, creating harmony in the country and raising issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Shastri said Bharat Jodo Yatra's route for the state will be finalised on Tuesday.

"It was initially a 21-day plan, but there could be some changes as Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Gujarat," he said.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Jhalawar and cover Kota, Dausa and Alwar among other cities.

Contradicting Shastri's remark that the ongoing yatra was non-political, Congress chief for Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra said foot march is against "eight years of the BJP's misrule at the Centre".

He said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been raising his voice against this "misrule" and mounting pressure on the Union government.

Bharat Jodo Yatra faces legal trouble

The Congress on Monday said it was pursuing all legal remedies at its disposal after a court in Bengaluru directed Twitter to block its official handle and that of its Bharat Jodo Yatra over alleged music copyright infringement. The party said it was not present during the proceedings and has not received the order.

A dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District directed the microblogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' till the next date of hearing. Also, the court ordered the removal of three tweets posted by the party.

The court order came on a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film 'KGF Chapter 2'.

