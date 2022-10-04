Congress party launches the Bharat Jodo App for its Nationwide Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress Party launched its Bharat Jodo App on Monday (October 3). The app aims to provide all the information about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari.

Highlights Congress Party launched its Bharat Jodo App on Monday (October 3)

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi will join in on the Yatra when it resumes

The app aims to provide all the information about the Bharat Jodo Yatra

#BharatJodoApp: Congress Party launched its Bharat Jodo App on Monday (October 3). The app aims to provide all the information about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari.

Jairam Ramesh, the AICC general secretary in charge of communications, briefed the public on the launch of the app at AICC HQ.

"Today we will be launching an app, the name of the app is Bharat Jodo App."

"You can get all the information about the Yatra through this app, you can also become a digital member of the Yatra through the app", Ramesh, an active member of the Yatra tweeted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to unite India.

Along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, veteran leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh have also been a part of this Yatra throughout.

The Yatra would be passing through 12 states spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 kilometers in about 150 days.

Currently, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed from Mysuru city on Monday (October 3). After today, the Yatra will resume on October 6, 2022.

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi will arrive in Karnataka on Monday (October 3) and will walk beside Rahul Gandhi for the rest of the Yatra when it resumes.

ALSO READ| BJP leader attacks Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka over Naxal issue

ALSO READ| Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 6 in Karnataka: Sources

Latest India News