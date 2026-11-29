The Congress leadership is preparing to reach out to key Opposition allies Sharad Pawar and MK Stalin amid differences within the INDIA bloc over the proposed delimitation Bill. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to meet Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday evening, while senior Congress leaders are also expected to contact DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai.

According to the information available, Kharge is likely to meet Pawar at around 8 pm at Breach Candy in Mumbai. Sonia Gandhi is also expected to accompany him. The meeting assumes significance as the Congress seeks to coordinate the Opposition's position on the delimitation Bill ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi are also expected to reach out to Stalin and Pawar as part of the party's efforts to maintain coordination among INDIA bloc constituents.

Congress reaches out to Sharad Pawar amid differences over delimitation Bill

The proposed meeting with Sharad Pawar comes at a time when differences have emerged within the Opposition alliance over the delimitation Bill. The NCP (SP) has indicated support for the proposed legislation, creating a divergence from the Congress's position. The Congress leadership is expected to discuss the issue with Pawar and attempt to bring greater coordination among Opposition parties. The meeting is particularly significant ahead of the parliamentary session, during which the proposed legislation is expected to be taken up.

Pawar has reportedly been unwell, and the meeting is expected to take place keeping his health in consideration.

Sonia, Rahul and Kharge to reach out to MK Stalin

The Congress leadership is also looking to reach out to DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai. The DMK has backed the revised delimitation proposal, adding to the differences within the INDIA bloc. The proposed outreach by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge is aimed at maintaining communication with key allies and discussing their respective positions on the legislation.

The developments come after Opposition leaders met at Kharge's residence in Delhi on November 28 to discuss a common strategy against the proposed delimitation legislation. The Congress and several other Opposition parties have raised concerns over the Bill and its possible impact on the representation of states.

Delimitation Bill puts INDIA bloc unity under focus

The proposed delimitation legislation has emerged as a major point of disagreement among Opposition parties ahead of the special session of Parliament. While the Congress and several INDIA bloc parties are opposed to the proposal, the DMK and NCP (SP) have indicated support for the revised Bill.

With the parliamentary session scheduled to begin on November 30, the Congress leadership's outreach to Pawar and Stalin is significant. The discussions could determine whether the Opposition can maintain coordination on the issue despite differences among its constituents.

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