Rumbling in MVA! Congress, NCP spar over Maharashtra's 'next' Chief Minister

All is not well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. Murmurs of discontent in the alliance have started doing the rounds once again.

After Congres leader Nana Patole said that the 'NCP's aspiration to have their CM in future is a daydream', senior NCP leader Supriya Sule has sought to downplay the comment saying "every political party has the right to expand and think of having the CM".

"This is a common phenomenon, there is nothing new in it," she said.

Notably, the Congress and NCP traded barbs against each other after senior NCP leader and Minister Dhananjay Munde at a public rally in Beed said that the next Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from NCP.

"If a question arises tomorrow regarding whom to hand over the social justice portfolio......whoever would be the next chief minister....and the CM will be ours (NCP's) only. The CM will say that let the social justice portfolio remain with us (NCP). This department has earned so much reputation," Munde had said on Saturday.

When Patole was asked about Munde's comment, he replied, “Most people dream at night, but some dream during the day.”

This was not the first time when Patole had made remarks highlighting strains in the alliance. Patole had earlier said that he has conveyed to the party high command about recent political moves of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to weaken the Congress in the state.

Both NCP and Congress are constituents in the Shiv Sena-led government which completed two-and-a-half years in power only last month.

The Shiv Sena had snapped ties with the BJP after November 2019 election results and joined the ranks with the Congress and NCP to form an alliance government.

