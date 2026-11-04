Congress MP seen slapping party's woman MP in video, she says 'it was just fun banter'

Mumbai:

A video showing Congress' Ramtek MP Shyamkumar Barve lightly slapping party colleague and Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar went viral on Wednesday, with both leaders describing the incident as a joke. The incident reportedly took place inside a stationary bus during the Opposition's protest rally against the Election Commission in Delhi on November 1.

In the video, Dhanorkar is seen sitting next to MP Varsha Gaikwad and laughing at a joke when Barve, standing beside her, lightly slaps her. Dhanorkar appears startled and upset following the incident.

Here's the video | Watch

Both MPs describe incident as a joke

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Barve said Dhanorkar was like his younger sister and alleged that the video was being circulated to discredit the Opposition's protest. He maintained that the two were merely joking and that there was nothing more to the incident.

Barve also dismissed as "fake" an alleged email purportedly sent by some Congress workers in Nagpur to the party leadership, complaining about the incident.

Dhanorkar, too, sought to play down the controversy. She told reporters that she and some other women leaders had been joking about Barve's marital status when he playfully slapped her.

When asked to share her version on camera, Dhanorkar declined but maintained that the interaction took place in a light-hearted atmosphere. She urged the media not to take the incident seriously.

Several Congress office-bearers file a complaint with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Several Congress office-bearers have sent an email to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary KC Venugopal, and the party’s Maharashtra state in-charge, Sirivella Prasad. The email alleges that the conduct of certain Congress MPs during the party's "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) rally on November 1 has damaged the party's image.

The complaint refers to an incident that took place while several Congress MPs were traveling by bus to the "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" rally at Ramlila Maidan—an event captured in a video that subsequently went viral. According to the complaint filed with senior leadership, Shyam Kumar Barve, the Congress MP from Ramtek, slapped Pratibha Dhanorkar, the party's MP from Chandrapur, as she was boarding the bus.

While the party claims to be fighting to protect democracy, uphold constitutional values, and safeguard the dignity of women, the complaint argues that the behavior of this MP (Shyam Kumar Barve) is tarnishing the party's reputation and sending the wrong message to the public.

Such conduct is not expected from elected representatives. Consequently, the letter urges senior party leadership to take disciplinary action, condemning this behavior as a breach of organizational discipline and a violation of the respect due to female leaders. The letter expresses the expectation that Mallikarjun Kharge will take cognizance of the incident and initiate appropriate action.

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