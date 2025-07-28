Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questions ceasefire decision, seeks transparency on Operation Sindoor The Congress MP questioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on how many Indian fighter jets were downed, stressing that the truth must be shared not only with the public but also with the armed forces, who he said were being misled.

New Delhi:

Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised multiple concerns and questioned the government over its handling of key national security issues.

"It has been 100 days since the Pahalgam attack took place, but this Govt has not been able to catch those 5 terrorists," Gogoi said

"Today, you have drones, Pegasus, satellites, CRPF, BSF, CISF and the Defence Minister went there a few days ago, but still you are not able to catch them. It took almost 1 hour for an ambulance to reach Baisaran, where the attack took place. The army came on foot. I cannot forget those visuals when a mother and her daughter saw an Indian soldier; they started crying. They thought the terrorist wearing the uniform of a soldier who killed people in Baisaran was waiting for them. That soldier had to say that he was an Indian, and you were safe. This is the kind of terror the people had there. Rajnath ji, you should have spoken one word on this terror."

Gogoi questions PM Modi on ceasefire decision

Gogoi also raised questions about the sudden announcement of a ceasefire. "The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire."

‘How many of our fighter jets were downed?’

The Congress MP questioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on how many Indian fighter jets were downed, stressing that the truth must be shared not only with the public but also with the armed forces, who he said were being misled.

"We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied to as well," Gogoi added.

He further said, "Rajnath Singh ji gave a lot of information, but as Defence Minister, he never mentioned how terrorists from Pakistan reached Pahalgam and killed 26 people. It is our duty to ask these questions in the interest of the nation."