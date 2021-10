Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress MLA Sachin Birla joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh

In another setback for the Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, its legislator Sachin Birla on Sunday switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Birla joined the BJP at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bediya, in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

