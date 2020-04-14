Congress MLA in Gujarat tests positive for coronavirus hours after meeting CM Rupani

Image Source : AP Congress MLA in Gujarat tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Chavda on Tuesday said that an MLA has been tested positive for coronavirus. Congress MLA, Imran Khedawala was, reportedly, declared coronavirus positive within six hours after he met Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Reportedly, three Congress MLAs Khedawala of Jamalpur Khadia Constituency, Gyasuddin Sheikh of Dariapur and Shailesh Parmar of Danilimda were called to Gandhinagar to meet CM Rupani along with Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja.

According to reports, the meetings took place while maintaining the social distancing. Khedawala had also interacted with the media thereafter.

As more and more positive cases are emerging from Ahmedabad's hotspot or cluster areas in the fortified area, health authorities have intensified the surveillance and testing in these areas. The state government on Tuesday even imposed a week-long curfew in the area.

There are six areas from the fortified city which are come under the hotspot - Shahpur, Kalupur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Gaikwad Haveli and Dariyapur. Danilii, an area outside the fortified city, is also under the curfew.

Due to the intensity of more and more positive cases cropping up in these areas, the local legislators are trying their best to convince the people to co-operate with the health authorities for the surveillance and testing.

Khedawala was also in touch with the people in his constituency, trying to convince people to cooperate.

As an outcome of the surveillance and testing, he on Tuesday was found to be Corona positive according to sources. After the detection, he was rushed to the SVP hospital and admitted.

