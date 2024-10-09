Congress loses when it fights BJP without allies: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Haryana election results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks to India TV on Haryana election results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh speaks to India TV on just concluded Haryana Assembly elections in which Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) received a surprise victory, defying all exit polls predictions.

We kept pressing for the formation of the pre-poll alliance between AAP and Congress in Haryana, but the grand old party did not pay heed and the results are before us, the MP said.

Congress loses when it fights the BJP without allies and wins when it forms alliance but they (Congress leaders) don't understand this, he added.

Congress contested the Jammu and Kashmir election in alliance and won and they went solo in Haryana and conceived defeat, Singh explained.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and top leadership wanted an alliance with us, perhaps state leadership was not convinced, AAP leader said, adding there were several factors behind the defeat, including going alone in the elections. There was infighting in Congress and Congress rebels also hurt grand old party's electoral fortune in Haryana, he added.

On the question, whether, AAP will form an alliance with Congress in Delhi, he said, no, the AAP fought alone in the past and in the future as well it will go alone in assembly elections in the national capital.

On the experience of working with Congress, he said the grand old party is very slow in terms of taking decisions. If your fight is with a party like BJP, you will have to take a quick decision, he added.

Meanwhile, Singh's statement comes hours after AAP MP Raghav Chadha took a poetic dig at the Congress party on losing in Haryana elections.

Chadha said, "If you had cared about my wishes, it would have been a different matter, If you had taken care of our desires, it would have been a different evening. Today he too must be regretting leaving me, If we had walked together it would have been something else.”

