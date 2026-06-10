Congress led India to state of hopelessness through its misrule: PM Modi at NDA conclave | Top quotes

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a conclave on completion of 12 years of NDA government and came down heavily on the congress, saying that the grand old party led India to state of hopelessness through its misrule. PM Modi added that the Congress threw India into abyss of corruption. PM Modi said the Congress dragged the country into multi-crore rupee scams but the nation's destiny changed again when the NDA government was formed in 2014. “The country witnessed the pace of development when intent, policy, and decision-making align and work in unison. The nation saw tasks that used to take decades being accomplished in mere months. From 74 airports in 2014 to over 160 airports by 2026; from 1,000 kilometres of expressways in 2014 to 6,700 kilometres by 2026; from metro services in just five cities in 2014 to over twenty cities by 2026; and from ₹700 crore in defence exports in 2014 to ₹23,000 crore by 2026, the country has traversed a long journey. In 2014, there were only 25 crore internet users in the country; today, over 100 crore users are connected to the internet. In 2014, digital payments were negligible; today, India ranks number one in digital transactions,” he said.

Speaking at the NDA Conclave at Bharat Mandapam as he has become the longest continuously serving elected PM, he said, "For such a long time, to have the fortune to serve to Maa Bharti, can only be possible with the blessings of god, for me, 'janta janardan' is the god, and hence I have always considered this service as worship. It is a collective 'yagna' where everyone has contributed. I also express my gratitude to them. On this occasion, the NDA family has presented a resolution. This is your generosity. Because I don't consider this journey as an individual achievement, this in every perspective, is the collective achievement, also of all the NDA parties. Hence, I dedicate this to the workers of NDA parties."

While addressing the NDA leaders' meeting, PM Modi says, "Serving Mother India for such a long time, having the privilege of serving her, is possible only with God's special grace. And for me, the people are the embodiment of God. And that is why I have always viewed this service as a spiritual practice. This spiritual practice has never been solitary; this is a collective 'yagya', in which all of you and many other colleagues have contributed their services with a sense of duty..."

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to all the companions who have been part of this journey. “On this occasion, members of the NDA family have also moved a resolution. This reflects your warmth and generosity, for I do not view this journey as a personal achievement. In every respect, it is our collective achievement, a shared accomplishment for every constituent party of the NDA. Therefore, I dedicate this resolution to all of you, to every worker of our NDA family, including those from the BJP. The innate wisdom of the people of India has always been remarkable,” he said.

PM Modi said, "You have all made this day truly memorable for me. I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful. Chanting the mantra of Chareveti, Chareveti (keep moving forward) and witnessing numerous ups and downs in this political journey, I had never imagined that this milestone would one day be reached. I consider it my supreme privilege to have had the opportunity to serve continuously as an elected Prime Minister for the longest tenure."

He went on to add that the people of the country entrusted him with their trust after the betrayal of the Congress. “I am satisfied and proud today that as an NDA family, we have forever strengthened the nation's trust. The rising sun of hope in 2014 has today transformed into a ray of renewed confidence. For the first time, the people of India have seen that when a government is run with the right intentions, development also happens at a rapid pace. The lifting of more than 250 million people out of poverty during these 12 years of the NDA government shows that our policies are correct and our direction is right,” he said.

He added that the people of the country understood the importance of political stability at the national level. “It is a testament to the maturity of the people, the ultimate sovereigns, that they have given me the opportunity to serve them for such a long time. The decades preceding 2014 were marked by significant instability and turmoil, causing the country to suffer greatly. However, the people are now witnessing the performance of a stable government and appreciating its decisive capabilities. Today, I bow to the great people of this nation and express my gratitude to them. When the NDA won in 2014, I had remarked that a new hope had dawned for the common citizen of the country. It is our collective responsibility to nurture and uphold this hope,” he said.