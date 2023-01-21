Congress hits out at Modi govt, term BJP as 'Bhrasht Jumla Party'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The charge sheet was released by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal at a press conference.

The Congress party released a 'charge sheet' against the Narendra Modi government on Saturday and termed the BJP as a 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' alleging that its mantra was 'kuch ka saath, khud ka vikas, sabke saath vishwasghaat' (benefit of few, development of self and betrayal of everyone).

The charge sheet was released by the two Congress leaders, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh at a press conference. Under the 'kuch ka saath' (for the benefit of few) segment of the 'charge sheet', the party alleged loan waivers for a few select businessmen, 10 per cent of the wealthy owning 64 per cent of India's wealth and ports and airports being 'gifted' to the Prime Minister's 'close friends.'

In the 'khud ka vikas' (development for self) segment, Congress accused the BJP of spending crores on propaganda and indulging in nepotism and in the third segment, the party raised multiple issues such as unemployment, food security, women's security, the plight of farmers, hate speeches, the 'toppling' of elected governments and India's ranking in international indices in various sectors.

Venugopal said that along with this 'charge sheet,' respective state units of the party will prepare 'charge sheets' against state governments as well.

The Congress leaders also unveiled the logo of the party's follow-up programme to the yatra - Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan'. The logo is similar to that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra but the only difference is that it has the Congress' hand symbol on it signifying that it would be a 100 per cent political campaign which cannot be said of the cross-country march, Ramesh said.

"This is a 100 per cent political campaign. That can't be said about yatra. It is also the second phase of the yatra. We endeavour to reach 10 lakh polling booths, six lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats," Ramesh said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that as part of the Congress' campaign starting January 26, the party would take the 'charge sheet' and Rahul Gandhi's letter with the message of the yatra to every household.

The opposition party also said that Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will hoist the national flag at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area followed by a public meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium which will mark the culmination of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir march.

"The march part will be over on January 29. On January 30, at 10 am, Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag in the Pradesh Congress Committee office. At 11 am, a public meeting would take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar," Venugopal said.

