Cong leaders clash over Mekedatu dam; Tamil Nadu MP tells Karnataka CM, 'Won't let you lay a single brick'

A proposed dam project in Karnataka has triggered a public disagreement between two Congress leaders, with Tamil Nadu MP Manickam Tagore strongly opposing Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's push for the Mekedatu project. Tagore has accused the Karnataka CM of ignoring the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers and urged the Centre not to grant the project its final approval.

The Congress MP has also warned that the Tamil Nadu unit of the party will fight the project at every level to protect the state's rights. His remarks came after Shivakumar appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up the legal clearances needed for the proposed dam, saying Karnataka should be allowed to move ahead with its construction.

Manickam Tagore accuses DK Shivakumar of ignoring Tamil Nadu's interests

In a post on X, Tagore criticised Shivakumar for saying, in the presence of PM Modi in Mysuru, that nobody could stop the construction of the Mekedatu dam and that the Centre should grant its final approval.

Calling the Karnataka CM's position unacceptable, Tagore alleged that it went against the Supreme Court's decision and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

"It is highly condemnable that Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said in the presence of PM Narendra Modi in Mysuru that nobody can stop the construction of the dam at Mekedatu and that the Central Government should give final approval for it. The Karnataka CM continues to adopt a rigid stand, which is a clear violation of the SC verdict and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. His statement is against the principles of federalism and will destroy the livelihoods of farmers in Tamil Nadu. This is completely unacceptable," Tagore wrote.

He argued that Tamil Nadu, as a lower riparian state under the Cauvery river water-sharing arrangement, had rights that Karnataka could not disregard while taking decisions on projects affecting the river.

Tamil Nadu Congress threatens to fight Mekedatu project

Tagore also urged the Centre not to allow Karnataka to proceed with the dam without the consent of lower riparian states. He claimed that approving the project without Tamil Nadu's agreement would be illegal and could seriously affect farmers in the state's delta districts.

"The Central Government should not allow the construction of the Mekedatu dam without the consent of the lower riparian states. Approving the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's agreement is not only illegal but will also have a very adverse impact on the lives of farmers in the delta districts," he said.

He further called on the Modi government to ensure that Karnataka was not allowed to begin construction.

"It is the duty of the Modi government at the Centre to not allow Karnataka to lay even a single brick for the Mekedatu dam. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, we will never allow this project to happen. We will fight to any extent to protect the rights of our state," Tagore added.

DK Shivakumar asks Centre to speed up legal clearances

The disagreement follows Shivakumar's appeal to the Centre last Friday to expedite the legal approval process for the proposed Mekedatu dam. Speaking in the presence of PM Modi, the Karnataka CM said the Supreme Court had already delivered its decision and that the legal position was clear.

"The Mekedatu dam has to be built in Karnataka and nobody can stop it. We want you to help us legally," Shivakumar said, asking the Centre to provide the necessary final clearances.

He also urged the government to allow the drinking water project to move forward without further delay.

Why is the Mekedatu dam project controversial?

The proposed Mekedatu dam is planned on the Cauvery river near Kanakapura, Shivakumar's hometown in Karnataka. The project is intended to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements. It is also expected to act as a buffer during droughts, helping ensure that adequate water is available for Tamil Nadu.

However, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, arguing that it could affect the state's share of Cauvery water and harm farmers who depend on the river, particularly in the delta districts.

The latest exchange has brought the disagreement into the open within the Congress, with a leader from Tamil Nadu challenging the position taken by the party's government in Karnataka.

The political backdrop was also notable last Friday, when PM Modi and Congress leader Shivakumar travelled together on the Metro. Their interaction during the ride drew attention, even as the Mekedatu project remained a contentious issue between the two states.

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