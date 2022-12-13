Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for making controversial ‘be ready to kill PM’ remark

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Congress leader created controversy after making a provocative comment against PM Modi

Police on Tuesday arrested former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria for making a controversial remark that people should be prepared to "kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Constitution. He was arrested from his residence in Damoh district.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe controversial politician arrested

In a viral video, Pateria is seen asking people to ‘kill Modi to protect the constitution. He in the video is alleging that PM Modi is dividing society.

Hours after the video surfaced, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered to file an FIR against the Congress leader.

Speaking to India TV, Mishra said this shows nothing but the desperation of Congress.

"This is not the first time Congress leaders made a below-the-belt remarks against PM Modi. Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likened PM Modi to Ravan. Sonia Gandhi called him 'Maut Ka Saudagar'," Mishra said.

"I have ordered to file an FIR against Pateria," he added.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar condemned the Congress and sought its leadership's apology for the comments, asserting that it exposed the opposition party's mindset.

Another Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Congress has a history of abusing Modi, noting that its former president Sonia Gandhi had called him "maut ka saudagar" (merchant of death) while its incumbent head Mallikarjun Kharge likened him to "Ravan" during the recent Gujarat assembly polls.

Pateria's remarks highlight the "politics of killings" which flourished under the Congress rule. The Congress has been taught numerous lessons by people but it learnt nothing, he said.

The verdict in the Gujarat polls was a slap on the party's face, Choubey added. He also supported legal action against the Madhya Pradesh leader.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur demanded the arrest of Pateria and said nothing better can be expected from the Congress which is consumed by its "greed for power and dislike for Modi".

Pateria should be immediately arrested for his call of killing the prime minister who has been elected with a historic mandate, he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Pateria, who is a former state minister.

