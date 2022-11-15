BJP doesn't want to accept Dalits, tribals are original owners of the country: Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi participates in a public event during his Padyatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Washim district on the occasion of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps attacking the Constitution everyday as it does not want to accept that Dalits, tribals and the poor should get rights.

Tribals are the "original owners of the country" and their rights come first before anyone, he asserted.

The rally was attended by tribal community members.

Gandhi alleged that the ideals of Birsa Munda were being attacked from four sides by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

“The BJP attacks the Constitution everyday because they don't want to accept that Dalits, adivasis and the poor should get rights,” Gandhi claimed.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi reached Washim district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gandhi is likely to miss the Winter Session of Parliament which is scheduled to commence in the first week of December in the old building and conclude by the end of the month.

According to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to leave Bharat Jodo Yatra midway and join Winter Session. The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 66th day on Saturday and has so far covered 28 districts in six states. It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over the course of about 150 days. The Congress' mass contact initiative will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

