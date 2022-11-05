Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Ready to enter Parliament to answer Opponents politically, says businessman Robert Vadra

EXCLUSIVE: Ready to enter Parliament to answer Opponents politically, says businessman Robert Vadra

In an EXCLUSIVE interview, businessman Robert Vadra speaks at length about his future political plan and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's way of politics.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Raju Kumar | New Delhi
Updated on: November 05, 2022 21:37 IST
In an Exclusive interview, Robert Vadra speaks on his
Image Source : INDIA TV In an Exclusive interview, Robert Vadra speaks on his future plan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday, in an exclusive interview with India TV said he wants to join politics as the grand old party is going through a rough patch.  

Himachal Pradesh Assemble election & Priyanka Gandhi

While speaking on ongoing Himachal Pradesh Assemble election, he praised his wife Priyanka, saying she is carrying out door-to-door campaigns in the state and she is getting very good responses from the people.

“Her (Priyanka) style is different. She loves to be connected with people. People love her. I do think about her security because the government withdrew SPG and I don’t know, what’s the intention behind the move. Disturbing us or something else,” he said.

He asserted that it is a tough time for Congress but party will overcome all the odds.

While answering to challenges Priyanka is facing in Himachal Pradesh, Vadra said people in Himachal are worried as traders are leaving the state. 
“There is hostility in air in the state. This time tickets were given to good candidates. We are hopeful that people will accept them,” he added.

Vadra said people should not care about opinion polls on the elections. 

‘Want to enter Parliament’
Unfolding his future plan, Vadra said he wants to join politics and ready to enter Parliament. 

“People used my name as a political tool, now the time comes I should go to Parliament," Vadra said. 

“My name has been brought to politics to target the Gandhi family. It (BJP) keeps trying to disturb me by leveling baseless allegations, putting probe agencies behind me,” he said.

Vadra asserted that he kept fighting but now he wants to enter Parliament so that he could raise his voice in the House. 

“I am planning to contest for Parliamentary elections so that I could express myself at a higher level. I kept myself away from politics for 20-25 years. Being a member of the Gandhi family, I’ve huge responsibilities. They (BJP) used my name to gain political points, now it’s time to answer them politically,” he added.

