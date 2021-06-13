Congress' Uttarakhand opposition leader Indira Hridayesh passes away in Delhi

Image Source : ANI Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies of cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi

Indira Hridayesh, a senior Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly died due to cardiac arrest at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi on Sunday.

An 80-year-old, Indira Hridayesh was MLA from Haldwani. She passed away at the Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital.

Congress state in-charge Devender Yadav said Indira Hridayesh was at Uttarakhand Sadan for a meeting. "She passed away after suffering a heart attack," he said.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat also condoled the demise and posted condolences on his official Twitter account.

