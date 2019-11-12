Congress leader DK Shivakumar hospitalised following chest pain

Image Source : ANI PHOTO DK Shivakumar admitted to hospital

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday night. According to news agency ANI, Shivakumar had complained of chest pain, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

DK Shivakumar visited various temples and mutts during his visit to Mysuru on November 7. Earlier, DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.

Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

