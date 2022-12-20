'Why should I apologize?' Congress leader Ajay Rai responds to Union Minister Smriti Irani

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language...Why should I apologize?" asks Congress leader Ajay Rai.

Responding to his statements on Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday Congress leader Ajay Rai said that he did not want to insult anyone. The leader further raised the question whether he should apologise and said that he did not use any 'unparliamentary language.'

"I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language which means that somebody suddenly appears & says something and then disappears. It's not unparliamentary language. So why should I apologize?" questioned Ajay Rai.

Earlier on Monday, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey, reacted to Rai's comments saying, "The language used by the Congress has always been anti-women. It shows the culture and mindset of the Congress. And a party, which has given a woman prime minister to the nation, and which was headed by a woman president for a long time, such statements from its leader, is definitely shameful."

The leader had earlier made comments on the Union Minister saying she 'only comes and does latke jhatke and goes away.' "Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat & will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi-many members of Gandhi family have served the place. Smriti Irani only comes& does 'latke jhatke' & goes away. Cong workers want Rahul Gandhi to fight 2024 polls from there," Rai had said.

Smriti Irani had then responded to his statement stating that Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia need a new scriptwriter. She also called out the 'indecent' language used by Rai.

